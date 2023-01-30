Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Moises Caicedo

According to Ecuadorian outlet Teradeportes, Arsenal are close to securing an agreement to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The London giants have been in constant contact with Brighton trying to finalise the transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder. They have already failed with two bids of £65 million and £70 million but The Sun claims a third offer worth £75 million is in the pipeline.

Following reports of a fresh improved bid, South American outlet Teradeportes are now reporting that a deal could be sorted in the coming hours.

As per the source, talks are ‘well advanced’ between Arsenal and Brighton. The purchase value is the most complicated part but there are some agreements in place and Teradeportes claim that a decision could be reached ‘very soon’.

Must buy

Arsenal have added depth to the squad this month with forward Leandro Trossard and defender Jakub Kiwior arriving from Brighton and Spezia. The latter can play in central defence or in the holding midfield position but the club need another specialist number six.

Caicedo would be the perfect signing to complete the transfer window. Arsenal have had Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka play a key role in their fantastic title run but an injury to one of them could jeopardise their ambition to win the league.

Hence, Arsenal need a quality reinforcement in midfield. Caicedo provides the club with a readymade option. The Ecuadorian has been flawless since his Premier League debut last year and won’t need much time to adapt unlike a new signing from abroad.

The final transfer fee is currently the main stumbling block. Brighton seem to be eyeing an overall package of around £80 million for the talented star. Arsenal have not meet their expectations yet but could eventually bow to the demands of the South Coast club.

Mikel Arteta’s side don’t have any alternative choices of the same pedigree at the moment. There has been talk of Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans reemerging as a transfer target, but the Belgian is more of a central midfielder than a defensive one.