Man Utd could still make a late swoop on deadline day

Manchester United could reportedly make a late swoop to strengthen their squad on deadline day, as per the CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

Erik ten Hag has expressed his desire to sign more reinforcements several times over the last few days. However, the record Premier League champions haven’t concretely been linked with anyone as we approach tonight’s deadline.

Man Utd have made it clear that they don’t want to spend big in this window amidst the club’s potential takeover and they would only make loan signings this month.

Manchester United have already acquired Wout Weghorst’s services on a six-month loan deal, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, to add depth to the attack. And it has previously been reported that the Red Devils are still exploring the market to bolster the forward line amid Anthony Martial’s persistent injury problems.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Ben Jacobs has claimed that Manchester United could still make moves in the market during the final few hours of the window and are only eyeing ‘bargain or budget’ deals.

United eyeing late swoop

The journalist further states that Man Utd are unlikely to spend big as the club’s owner Glazers don’t want to splash the cash. So, if they find any opportunity to sign a player with ‘low cost’ then they could look to take advantage of that.

When asked whether Manchester United could make any more business on deadline day, Jacobs said:

“It’s going to be a bargain or budget for Manchester United. Financially speaking, I don’t expect them to spend big or make a statement signing because of the uncertainty over the ownership situation. “We know that the Glazers don’t want to spend. But if they can get somebody at a relatively low cost, then there’s still some business to be done.”

Ten Hag’s side are still active in all four competitions and they need proper squad depth to achieve success in all of those tournaments at the end of this campaign. Manchester United are lacking options in their forward line so signing a new striker before today’s deadline would be the right choice.

However, with very little time remaining in this winter window, United will need to act fast if they want to get a last minute deal over the line.