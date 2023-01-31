Manchester United considering last-gasp bid for Raphinha

Manchester United could make a late move for Barcelona forward Raphinha before the January transfer window closes tonight, according to the Mirror.

The Red Devils have only made one signing this window by bringing in striker Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley until the end of the season, however, the club would like to add at least one more player to bolster their squad.

The newspaper claims Barcelona could let Raphinha leave in order to free up funds for Manchester City ace Ilkay Gundogan to join them in the summer, hence a suitable offer could force them to part ways with the Brazil international.

Man Utd are expected to allow youngsters Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga go out on loan before the window shuts and ten Hag could launch a shock swoop for Raphinha to strengthen his attacking options.

Ten Hag is on course to break the club’s trophy drought after beating Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup first leg tie and they have also advanced to the next round of the Emirate FA Cup.

Man Utd are also in the race to win the Premier League title at the end of the season as they lie 4th on the table with 39 points, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal with 18 matches left to play.

Raphinha’s move to Spain from Leeds United last summer has not worked out as he has struggled to make a meaningful impact for the Catalan giants.

He has made 27 appearances in all competitions, scored four goals and registered seven assists this season as Barcelona lie top of the La Liga table, five points above defending champions Real Madrid.

Competition

Manchester United could face stiff competition from rival clubs for the signing of Raphinha with Arsenal and free-spending Chelsea also reportedly monitoring the situation.

The Premier League duo were close to signing the Brazilian last summer but he ended up at Barcelona who matched Leeds’ huge offer and Raphinha’s dream of playing in Spain played a key role.

Raphinha, who is valued at £43.9m by Transfermarkt, has Premier League experience and would be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they could somehow pull it off.

We will have to wait and see how things unfold with the clock ticking before the window finally closes.