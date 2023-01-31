Man Utd pushing to sign Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day

Marcel Sabitzer didn’t train today as Manchester United push to complete a deadline day move to sign the Bayern Munich midfielder following Christian Eriksen’s injury setback, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

United confirmed earlier today that Eriksen has been ruled out for at least three months with an ankle injury that he sustained during the FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday evening.

It’s forced Erik ten Hag into the transfer market to find a late deal to help fill the void left by Eriksen’s absence, and Sabitzer has emerged as a serious target.

According to Romano, Man Utd are in talks with Bayern discussing a potential deal and Sabitzer has now informed the Bundesliga giants that he wants to leave before the window closes.

The Italian journalist also says that United are ‘pushing’ to get an agreement in place, and 28-year-old has skipped training today after telling the Red Devils through his agents that he’s happy to join the club.

The 28-year-old joined the record Bundesliga champions during the summer of 2021 from RB Leipzig for a fee of around £13m. However, the midfielder has found it difficult to break into Julian Nagelsmann’s first eleven, making only a handful of starts in the league since the switch.

Depth

Sabitzer is frustrated by the lack of first team football and is now open to a new challenge in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will be able to get a deal agreed.

The Austrian international is valued at around £17.5m by Transfermarkt but United are reportedly looking to sign him on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

Following Eriksen’s injury, Ten Hag has been left with only Casemiro and Fred to choose from in midfield as Scott McTominey doesn’t seem like the preferred option for the Dutch boss and Bruno Fernandes likes to be deployed in a more advanced role.

So, adding depth to the engine room has become vital for Manchester United due to the fact that they are still alive in all four of the competitions and the games will be coming thick and fast over the coming months.

Sabitzer could be a very good addition, he is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can chip in with some important goals and is also dynamic enough to press the opposition higher up the field.

Therefore, he would be a useful addition and would definitely bolster the midfield if the club’s hierarchy can manage to get this deal done within the coming hours.