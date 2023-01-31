Man Utd make approach to sign £26m star Daichi Kamada

Manchester United have made a late enquiry over the availability of Eintracht Frankfurt star Daichi Kamada and are also on the verge of landing Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich, according to the Daily Mail.

Erik ten Hag has been forced into the transfer market after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for at least three months with an ankle injury that he sustained during the FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday night.

Sabitzer emerged as a serious target earlier today and the Mail are one of several media outlets claiming that the midfielder has flown to England to finalise a loan move from Bayern Munich.

The Austrian international has struggled to establish himself as a regular at the Allianz Arena and has now been given the opportunity to secure first team football at Old Trafford during the second half of the season.

Man Utd are now working hard to get the deal over the line before tonight’s 11pm deadline, but Sabitzer may not be the only new arrival as the Daily Mail says United have also enquired about a possible deal for Kamada.

The Japan international has been a key player for Frankfurt since arriving from Sagan Tosu in 2019 and he’s racked up over 150 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Impressive

The 26-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign this season as he’s scored 12 goals and provided a further 5 assists in 25 games in all competitions, and it appears his impressive form has caught the attention of Man Utd.

Frankfurt will be reluctant to let him leave mid-season but he has just six months remaining on his current contract so they may decide to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

Kamada is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt but Manchester United would hope to sign him for much less considering his contract situation, if they were to pursue a permanent transfer.

Kamada is comfortable playing in various positions in attack having been deployed as a forward, number ten or as an attacking midfielder, so he’d give ten Hag another top class option in the final third.

Time is running out so United will need to act fast if they want to get a deal agreed for the forward before tonight’s deadline. If no deal can be agreed, Man Utd may opt to discuss a potential free transfer for the summer.