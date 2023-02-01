Chelsea and Arsenal to do-battle over Declan Rice this summer

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to do-battle once again over a summer swoop for Declan Rice, according to reports.

The recently concluded January window saw the Blues making eight major acquisitions and spending over £320m. However, they feel some areas still need to be strengthened in the coming months.

According to the report by Football.london, despite breaking the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez on deadline day, Chelsea still believe they need more additions in midfield and are plotting a move for West Ham ace Declan Rice next summer.

It has been reported that the Englishman is keen on leaving the London Stadium at the end of this season and the Hammers could ask a fee of around £70m to let their star man leave.

The report also says that Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is on the Blues’ radar as well, but Rice is ahead of the Ecuadorian on the Potter’s wishlist.

However, it looks like Chelsea are set to lock horns with Arsenal once again. The Gunners made a concrete approach to sign Caicedo in January and they are likely to reignite their interest in purchasing him next summer.

In addition, Rice has also been suggested as a serious target for the north London club with some reports even suggesting that the West Ham ace favours a move to Arsenal to play under Mikel Arteta.

Therefore, Chelsea are set to face a stern challenge from Arsenal in the summer with the London rivals potentially battling it out over deals for Rice and Caicedo. The Gunners will be out to avenge missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to the Blues last month.

Football.london further claims that after Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy failed to showcase their best so far this season, Chelsea are also looking to sign a new goalkeeper and are eyeing a move for David Raya – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt .

Raya will have just 12 months left on his contract at Brentford in the summer so Chelsea would hope to sign him at a reasonable price as they look to bring in another top shot-stopper.

Meanwhile, despite splashing the cash over the last two transfer windows, the Blues are yet to address their main issue which is in the front line as they have only scored 22 goals in 20 Premier League games this term.

They purchased Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last summer but he has failed to live up to the expectations at Chelsea and the new signing, David Datro Fofana is not ready yet to start. So, Potter has been forced to use Kai Havertz – who is an attacking-midfielder by trait – in that position.

So, signing a new striker is also likely to be on the agenda for Chelsea next summer and therefore, the Blues’ new owner Todd Boehly is expected to continue his spending spree at the end of the season.