First pictures of Marcel Sabitzer posing in Man Utd shirt

Marcel Sabitzer has been pictured posing in his new Manchester United kit for the first time since sealing a deadline day move from Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils were in the market for a midfielder late in the window after Christian Eriksen was ruled out until at least late April due to an ankle injury he suffered in United’s FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday.

Eriksen has been an an influential figure for Man Utd since joining them last summer after opting against returning to Brentford. He has led Erik ten Hag’s side to reach the Carabao semi-finals and has proven to be an excellent addition to the squad.

The Denmark international has racked up 31 appearances for Man Utd across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing nine assists as they lie 4th in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Eriksen’s injury together with the short absence of Scott McTominay prompted Man Utd to make a move before the window closed. Ten Hag had only two fit central midfielders – Casemiro and Fred – so they dipped into the market to find a short-term solution.

Sabitzer emerged as a serious target and a deal was swiftly agreed with Bayern to allow the Austrian international to move to Old Trafford on loan for the rest of the season.

Manchester United confirmed the deal on their official website and they’ve now released photos of Sabitzer posing in his new kit. The midfielder will wear the No.15 shirt.

Right move

Sabitzer’s move to Bayern from RB Leipzig didn’t go to plan as he struggled to establish himself as a first team regular. Since moving to the Allianz Arena, the 28-year-od featured in 54 appearances, having joined them in 2021. This season, he clocked up 24 appearances but many have come from the bench.

Therefore, the midfielder jumped at the chance to get more regular action at United and says he can’t wait to get started.

“Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions, he Man Utd.com. “From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.” “I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans.”

Sabitzer became Man Utd’s second signing of the January window after bringing in Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season from Burnley.

Here are more photos of Sabitzer in his new kit courtesy of ManUtd.com: