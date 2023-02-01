Man Utd to face competition from Arsenal in signing Vlahovic

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Arsenal in pursuit of Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic next summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure back in November, the Red Devils opted to sign Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal in January to replace the Portuguese superstar.

However, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag’s side are keen on purchasing a proven goal-scorer at the end of this season to bolster the front line and have been linked with several strikers in recent times, with Vlahovic being one of them.

According to the report by Rudy Galetti, despite signing the Serbian just 12 months ago, Juventus are considering cashing in this summer and have slapped an €80m (£70m) price tag on his head.

The report further claims that Manchester United are showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing the 22-year-old and they will monitor the youngster’s performances over the coming months ahead of a potential move.

Battle

However, the Italian journalist reveals that the record Premier League champions are set to face a stern challenge from Arsenal in getting this deal done as the north Londoners are also keeping a close eye on the Serbia international.

Vlahovic is a long-term target for Mikel Arteta’s side as Arsenal were strongly linked with Vlahovic before his switch to the Allianz Stadium. However, the striker chose to join the Serie A giant instead and the Gunners purchased Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

Eddie Nketiah has also stepped up this season while Jesus has been on the sidelines, but Galetti claims that Arsenal remain interested in signing Vlahovic and could reignite their interest in the talented forward next summer. And it has previously been reported that the Premier League leaders are the frontrunners to land the Juventus star’s signature.

Vlahovic is deemed one of the best young centre-forwards in the world so he would be a great piece of business for either Manchester United or Arsenal if one of the English giants were able to lure him to the Premier League in the summer.

Given their desperate need for a proven striker, you could argue that Man Utd would be the better destination for Vlahovic but we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months.