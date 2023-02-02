Arsenal tracking Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing a move for on-loan Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Guardian.

The Blues are expected to be busy in the transfer market again at the end of the season with several players set to leave the club as Graham Potter gradually shape his team to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and others.

Chelsea spent a whooping £289m in the January transfer window by bringing in eight players, and this was off the back of another huge outlay last summer by new owner Todd Boehly.

In total, the club has made 16 permanent signings and added two loanees to their squad in the last two windows including the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, David Datro Fofana and Joao Felix.

The newspaper claims the Londoners have also agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig in the summer. With so many new players through the door, Chelsea are going to need a clear out and the paper says Christian Pulisic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hudson-Odoi are all up for sale.

Loan

Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen where he’s scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist in 17 appearances so far this season, and he’s expected to leave Chelsea on a permanent basis next summer.

The situation has seemingly alerted Arsenal as the Guardian claims the Gunners are keeping a close eye on Hudson-Odoi’s situation ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a forward in the summer to bolster his attacking options despite signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City last summer and completing a deal for Brighton’s Leandro Trossard last month.

Hudson-Odoi, who is valued at £22m by Transfermarkt, could be seen as a perfect fit for the Gunners who prioritise young and hungry players ready to learn and improve under the tutelage of Arteta.

The winger’s contract expires in 2024, so Chelsea are likely to cash-in this summer rather than lose him for free and we know the Blues are prepared to sell to Arsenal having just sold Jorginho to their London rivals who are on course to win this season’s Premier League title.

