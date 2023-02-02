Harry Kane could be keen to join Man Utd next summer

Manchester United could reportedly make a summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane and the Englishman could be keen on joining Erik ten Hag’s side, as per the Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit, the Red Devils opted to sign Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal in January to provide depth in the forward line during the second half of the season.

It has widely been suggested that Manchester United will use the summer window to buy a top class striker to solve their long-term issues up front.

Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic have all been mentioned as potential targets. However, it has been reported that Kane is their priority option to reinforce the attacking department in the summer.

Speaking on BBC Sounds’ Transfer Gossip Daily, Edwards claimed that Kane will have only 12 months left on his current deal in the summer so his future will be one of the big talking points at the end of this term.

The journalist further states that Manchester United are expected to advantage of the England international’s contract situation and make a move for him, and he believes the Spurs’ hitman will ‘want to go’ and join the Old Trafford outfit.

Summer deal

Edwards said:

“He’ll [Kane] have one year left on his contract, I think, in the summer. We will be talking about Harry Kane 100% in the summer. I have a sneaky feeling that Manchester United might come in for Harry Kane in the summer and I have a sneaky feeling that he may well want to go.”

Manchester United have progressed rapidly under Ten Hag this season. The Dutchman has completely transformed the club in a very short period and they are currently showing the consistency that they were lacking over the last few years.

So, signing the necessary options in the transfer market will help the former Ajax boss to continue the rebuild and bring the club back to the top.

A new marquee striker is desperately needed and Kane would be an excellent addition to address that issue if the club’s hierarchy can manage to lure him to Old Trafford.

Tottenham will obviously want to keep hold of Kane but if he doesn’t sign a new contract soon then they’ll have to cash-in, and it’s been reported they would want around £85m to sell the 29-year-old in the summer.

Man Utd have the money to afford such a fee, and they are likely to be one of only a few realistic buyers, so we could see Kane making a sensational move to Old Trafford at the end of the season.