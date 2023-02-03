Arsenal boss provides update on Partey & Smith Rowe ahead of Everton trip

Arsenal will be looking to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Ahead of the game, Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a team news and injury update that included the latest on Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe.

Partey was forced off at half-time during Arsenal’s FA Cup fourth round defeat to Manchester City last week after picking up a rib injury. Arteta said immediately after the game that the midfielder would need to be assessed to find out the severity of the issue.

Media reports earlier this week suggested that the injury was minor and Partey hoped to be fit to face Everton this weekend. However, the Ghana international wasn’t spotted at training on Thursday and Arteta has now confirmed the midfielder remains a doubt for the trip to Merseyside.

The Gunners boss told reporters that Partey is ‘still a doubt’ but hopes the 29-year-old will be able to train today to put himself in contention. However, even if he’s ruled out of the trip to Everton, Arteta says the injury is not ‘significant’.

One player who is certain to miss out on Saturday is Smith Rowe as Arteta has confirmed the attacker remains on the sidelines with a thigh injury that kept him out of the City game last week.

Doubt

Arteta told reporters:

On Partey Let’s see. That one is still a doubt. Let’s see how he comes in and if he’s able to train or not. He’s not ruled out and it’s not significant but hopefully he’ll be fine

Arsenal fans will be praying Partey is passed fit as he’s a vital part of the first team and his presence will be needed against an Everton side who are expected to be rejuvenated under new boss Sean Dyche.

If Partey is ruled out, then new signing Jorginho is expected to make his debut in midfield after arriving from Chelsea on deadline day. Mohamed Elneny is unavailable as he’s not expected to play again this season due to a serious knee injury.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Jesus has continued his recovery from knee surgery and posted an image on social media this week of him back on the training pitch. However, the Brazilian is still a few weeks away from being back in contention so he won’t be involved this weekend.

Reiss Nelson is back in full training after missing the last five weeks with a thigh injury but it remains to be seen whether he’s fit enough to return to the Arsenal squad for the trip to Everton.

The Gunners head to Goodison Park sitting five points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand so can put the pressure on their title rivals with a win ahead of City’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday.