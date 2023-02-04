Man Utd interested in Barcelona forward Ansu Fati

Spanish outlet Sport has claimed that Manchester United are keeping tabs on Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

Fati is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Spain but he’s struggled to rediscover his best form since returning from a long-term injury, and has fallen down the pecking order.

This season, the Spaniard has only managed to earn seven starts in La Liga, returning three goals in the process. Manager Xavi Hernandez has shown tremendous faith in the striker but Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, and Raphinha are currently ahead of him.

After missing out on signing Frenkie de Jong last summer, Sport claims that Man Utd are hoping to raid Barcelona again to sign Fati. With an exciting project brewing under Erik ten Hag, the idea is to sign a new forward who could be lead their frontline for years to come.

Fati is now on their wish-list and United will hope to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial problems. The Catalan giants are expected to sell some star players this summer to help balance the books.

However, Sport says Barca are reluctant to sell Fati and the player himself does not want to leave. His agent, Jorge Mendes, who holds good relations with United, has assured the Spanish giants that a move will not be forced despite the fact his client could receive numerous offers in the summer.

Therefore, as things stand, it will be extremely difficult for Man Utd to lure Fati away from the Nou Camp. However, if the youngster continues to struggle for first team football over the coming months, his situation could change.

Our View

Fati has got all the makings of a proper modern-day striker and he was on his way to becoming the next big thing in Europe before his injury hampered his progress. Now fully fit, Fati has contributed six goals and three assists in his 30 appearances this term.

Fati’s movement and his ability to get into goal-scoring positions coupled with his lethal right foot, it is clear why United would be interested in signing him.