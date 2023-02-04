Man Utd contemplating a move for American star Taylor Booth

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for FC Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth, as per the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old spent a few years with the Bayern Munich youth system before joining Utrecht at the start of this campaign for free. And since moving to the Stadion Galgenwaard the midfielder has been enjoying a promising season, scoring twice and registering three assists in 14 Eredivisie appearances.

According to the report by Daily Mail, Erik ten Hag is a big fan of the 21-year-old and the Dutch boss is closely monitoring the midfielder’s development with the intention of a potential swoop over the coming months.

Booth still has two and a half years left in his current contract so the Dutch club are in no rush to sell their star man. But, if a club of Man Utd’s stature decides to make a concrete approach for him then Henk Fraser’s side would find it difficult to keep hold of the youngster.

Booth to Man Utd

The American can be deployed in multiple positions in midfield and also has the efficiency to play on the right flank. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas and also has the ability to contribute defensively.

So, he possesses high potential and he would be a very good acquisition with the view to a long-term future if Man Utd were to sign the midfielder at the end of this season.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United will formalise their interest in purchasing Booth next summer. The Utrecht man is expected to be an affordable signing and would add depth to the engine room.

With Scott McTomeney being linked with a move away from Old Trafford, the 21-year-old could be a very good replacement for the Scotland international if the United man leaves the club in the summer.

However, Booth is still very young, so he would need proper time to develop and settle down in the Premier League. Therefore, the Old Trafford faithful should keep their patience before imposing the pressure of expectations on the youngster’s shoulder should he end up joining the club in the summer.