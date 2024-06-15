Man Utd start internal discussions over signing De Ligt



According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have started internal discussions over a move for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Red Devils are currently in negotiations with Everton over the transfer of Jarrad Branthwaite. They have already agreed personal terms with the Englishman and recently made a formal offer for him.

Despite this, the club continue to be linked with other candidates and Plettenberg claims that internal talks are underway over a potential deal for De Ligt, primarily because of manager Erik ten Hag.

The club have not made any concrete move, but they are gathering information over his availability. Man United feel the Netherlands international can be signed for around £42 million this summer.

Reunion

De Ligt was one of the most sought-after defenders in world football during his time at Ajax under ten Hag. He has since spent his time at Juventus and Bayern where he has had mixed fortunes

The Dutchman could be sold by Bayern this summer, considering they could sign more than one centre-back. The club recently landed Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart by triggering his release clause.

Vincent Kompany’s side are also in the pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah and they are currently pushing to finalise a transfer agreement with the Bundesliga holders for the German.

This could lead to the departure of de Ligt. United could enter the race for his signature due to ten Hag’s presence. The 54-year-old got the best out of the 24-year-old at Ajax and may want a reunion.

De Ligt would perfectly suit the manager’s playing style with his strong passing attributes. The centre-back completed 93.9% of his passes in Bundesliga last season – only Tah of Leverkusen fared better.

He was also impressive with his recoveries and clearances. De Ligt had a tough spell with Bayern last season on the back of short-term knee injuries, but he has been largely injury-free throughout his career.

This should be a positive for United too, considering their injury woes last term. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane both had extended spells on the sidelines. The former is set to leave on a free transfer next month.