Man Utd still open to signing Jean-Clair Todibo



According to Daily Mail, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo remains an option for Manchester United in the current transfer window.

Man United recently agreed personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite and they are currently in negotiations with Everton over a potential transfer. The Red Devils appear determined to sign the young Englishman, but they could also pursue another centre-back signing alongside him.

Daily Mail claim that Todibo continues to remain on the club’s radar. The Frenchman was the subject of strong interest from the Red Devils last summer, but a transfer did not materialise. However, there is a possibility that they could make a renewed approach for the highly-rated centre-back.

Top-class

United were linked with Todibo during the final month of the 2023 summer transfer window, but no formal offer was made. The club were aiming to part ways with Harry Maguire to secure his signature, but the England international decided against pursuing a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

We won’t be surprised if United make a fresh approach. Todibo is one of the best ball-playing defenders in Ligue 1. He completed 92% of his passes in the past season with over 7 recoveries per league outing. The 24-year-old ace also impressed with his tackling and ability to clear his lines effectively.

L’Equipe recently reported that he could be sold for just £21 million. For the price mentioned, Todibo appears a no-brainer signing for United. He is a right-footed central defender and could be considered as a direct replacement for Raphael Varane, whose Red Devils contract expires at the end of the month.

United could sign both Branthwaite and Todibo in the current transfer window. Apart from Varane, there is a possibility that Victor Lindelof could be on his way out with his contract expiring next summer. The Sweden star is attracting interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce where he could reunite with his former United boss Jose Mourinho.