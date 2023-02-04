Tony Cascarino urges Chelsea to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic

Ex-Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged his former club to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic after another lacklustre performance from Kai Havertz up front.

Chelsea played out a goalless draw against Fulham in the Premier League on Friday evening. Havertz was barely in the game and squandered a wonderful chance to find the net.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cascarino highlighted that Havertz does not have the qualities of a centre-forward and added that Mitrovic is exactly the type of player Chelsea need with his hold-up play.

He told: “I’m sure we’ll talk about Havertz in this conversation because Havertz doesn’t lead the line. All the things I got taught as a centre forward, and all the centre forwards I know, he doesn’t do a number of things very well. And Graham Potter doesn’t recognise that.”

“Even the way he [Mitrovic] plays, he holds up the ball. Just exactly what Chelsea need at the moment up front. Someone to bring that ball in, hold it up and lay it off, get in the box, get on crosses.”

New striker

Chelsea have spent extraordinary sums of money since their takeover by Clearlake Capital Group but they have yet to sign a specialist striker with a strong presence.

Havertz has done a decent job leading their attack but he is more of a number 10 rather than someone, who can ruffle up opposition defenders in and around the box.

The London giants will certainly find a solution in the next transfer window. They definitely need a player with similar attributes to what Mitrovic provides for Fulham.

The Serbia international has been in top scoring form for the Cottagers but also offers more with his hold-up play, clever passing and ability to win aerial challenges.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Mitrovic despite his 11 goals in the Premier League this season. They could target a more high-profile option such as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian ace could be sold for £107 million in the next transfer window. League rivals Manchester United are also monitoring the in-form 24-year-old star.