Manchester United plotting three new additions next summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to make three new acquisitions in the summer as the Dutch boss continues his squad overhaul, as per the Mirror.

After enduring a dire campaign last term and a disappointing start to this season, the Red Devils have been showcasing signs of improvement under the new Dutch boss over the last few months. They are currently third in the table with 42 points from 21 games, three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand.

The record Premier League champions spent over £200m and made five major additions last summer. This winter, they signed Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer but both are temporary loan deals until the end of this season.

It has been reported that Manchester United are eyeing a massive squad overhaul next summer and are looking to offload six first-team members in order to free up spaces for new signings to come in as they look to continue the rebuild.

According to the report by Mirror, Ten Hag is open to cashing in on Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial to free up funds to make new purchases.

Squad overhaul

The report further claims that the Dutch boss is keen on adding three new signings at the end of this season with a striker, a new central defender and a dynamic midfielder on his summer wish-list.

It has widely been suggested that Harry Kane is Man Utd’s priority target to bolster the attack but Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Dusan Vlahovic are also reportedly on United’s radar.

It is thought that Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is Ten Hag’s number one target to reinforce the engine room, but, the Netherlands international is reportedly reluctant to leave the Catalan giants. However, another recent report claims that the 25-year-old is now open to moving to Old Trafford over the coming months.

Utrecht midfielder Taylor Booth has also emerged as a potential target for Man Utd to strengthen the midfield. But, if Sabitzer’s loan stint ends up being successful then they could opt to sign him permanently.

On the other hand, Kim Min-Jae and Jurrien Timber have also been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months and one of them could be the possible target for Ten Hag to bolster the backline.

So, it looks like it’s going to be a busy few months ahead at Old Trafford as ten Hag continues to shape his squad as he looks to turn Manchester United back into title challengers again.