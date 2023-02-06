Sergej Milinkovic-Savic open to summer Arsenal move

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic prefers a move to Arsenal in the next transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal on numerous occasions in the past and Corriere dello Sport claim that they are his favourite destination this summer.

Milinkovic-Savic will enter the final year of his Lazio contract in July and the report says that he is eyeing a summer exit rather than seeking a free transfer next year.

No price tag has been mentioned but it is claimed that Lazio may have to accept less than £45 million for a player, who has a clear stance to leave Lazio after this season.

Quality

Milinkovic-Savic has established himself as one of the best playmakers in the Italian top-flight. This season, he has scored 6 goals and provided 8 assists for Lazio from 27 outings.

He is also a strongly built midfielder, who does not shy away from challenges. He would be an ideal signing for any top Premier League club as he is in the prime of his career.

If the Serbian were to move to Arsenal, he could be seen as a possible successor to Granit Xhaka. Xhaka has been superb from the central midfield role but Milinkovic-Savic could offer more.

The former Genk man is a couple of years younger than the Swiss international and would be a better creative presence for Arsenal. The big question mark could be the club’s affordability.

Arsenal are clear that they won’t overpay for any new signing and we already saw it in January where they refused to match Chelsea’s late bid to sign Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar.

They are unlikely to enter a bidding war with any club for the midfield star. If the price is right and the player wants to join them, a transfer could materialise in the summer transfer window.