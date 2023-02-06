Arsenal and Man Utd want to sign Dusan Vlahovic

According to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, Arsenal and Manchester United will be looking to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

Vlahovic was on the radar of Arsenal back in January 2022 but he rejected their proposal to join Juventus from Fiorentina. This has not stopped the speculation that he could move to the Premier League and Ceccarini says that both Arsenal and United will compete to sign him at the end of the season.

He said via Juve News: “Arsenal had already tried to sign him before the transfer to Juventus. The idea remained and at the end of the season, a new attempt is very likely. In England, however, they are not the only one. Manchester United has also started to move. Overall, the situation is evolving.”

Top-class

Juventus have had a season to forget in Serie A. They were recently deducted 15 points after being proven guilty in the Plusvalenza case. The club have picked up just one point from their next two games.

The Turin giants are currently 13th in the table and 15 points behind the European spots. It is highly likely that they won’t be qualifying for any European competition at the end of the season.

This could force the club to consider big-money exits to recover potential financial losses. It has already been reported that Juventus would be prepared to sell Vlahovic for £80 million in the summer.

The Serbian has scored 7 goals and provided 1 assist from 17 matches this season. A groin injury has affected him but he is currently on the way back to full fitness after a short time on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old was compared with Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland last year but there is definitely potential in him to become one of the world’s best strikers if he can stay completely fit.

Arsenal and United will be having a close watch on his performances in the coming months. If he can start replicating his goalscoring form before his injury, they could be realistic transfer bids.