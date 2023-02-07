Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign Moises Caicedo

Liverpool are reportedly ready to battle it out with Arsenal over the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo in the summer, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Reds have been enduring a disappointing campaign this term, languishing 10th in the table with 29 points from 20 games. It has widely been touted that their ageing midfield is one of the main issues behind their downfall this season.

Jurgen Klopp is seemingly looking to overhaul his midfield in the summer and is reportedly keen on purchasing more than one option. Jude Bellingham has been mentioned as a serious target and Caicedo also appears to be on the German boss’ wish-list.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Galetti has stated that Klopp wanted a midfield addition this winter and handed a list of targets. But, the Liverpool board didn’t sanction any more new signings having already purchased Cody Gakpo early on in the window.

The journalist further states that Liverpool will now look to bolster the engine room in the summer and Caicedo is on their radar.

Battle

Galetti said:

“Klopp requested a midfielder already in January and the list for the summer to date is practically the same. Moisés Caicedo is on the Liverpool radar.”

Caicedo was heavily linked with a move away from the AMEX Stadium towards the final few days of the recently concluded January window and Arsenal made at least two offers to sign the Ecuadorian.

However, despite the player handing in a transfer request to force a move to north London, the Seagulls stood firm and didn’t allow his departure. And as a consequence of that, Arsenal were forced to explore alternative options and ended up signing Jorginho from Chelsea on deadline day to strengthen the squad and maintain their title charge.

It has been reported that Arsenal are still looking to reinforce their midfield at the end of this season and are expected to revive their interest in purchasing the Brighton star but they could now face stiff competition from Liverpool.

Caicedo’s current contract will run until June 2025 so Brighton are in a strong position to ask a big fee for their star man in the summer. And it has previously been suggested that they could consider letting the midfielder leave if his potential suitors such as Liverpool or Arsenal offers around £80m.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming months but it looks like Arsenal and Liverpool are set to do-battle over Caicedo and he’d be a superb signing for either club.