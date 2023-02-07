Man Utd and Liverpool quoted fresh price for Kolo Muani

According to L’Equipe (via SportWitness), Manchester United and Liverpool have to pay £89 million to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The 24-year-old signed for the German club from Nantes on a free transfer and he is currently having a sensational debut campaign. The Frenchman has scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists from 27 appearances for his club this season.

He was also superb at the World Cup for France after his late call-up and L’Equipe claim that Frankfurt are prepared to get greedy for him. They had previously set an asking price of £71 million but are now eyeing £89 million to sanction a sale.

As per the report, the striker has been requested by Man United and Liverpool but it is unclear whether they would be prepared to meet the lofty transfer demands for the World Cup finalist.

Top-class

Frankfurt have built their squad with some excellent scouting over the years and they have a gem in their hands in Muani, whose name was unheard off before his free transfer last summer. The club are now aiming to make a big profit out of him.

The January transfer window saw some staggering sums of money spent on young talents. Benfica’s Enzo Fernandez was the most expensive signing last month as he made the switch to Premier League side Chelsea for a huge fee of £107 million.

Frankfurt will be hoping for a similar big-money deal for Muani. Both United and Liverpool currently need a new striker and there could be a bidding war between the clubs to bring Muani to the English top-flight ahead of next season.

Muani would be a first-choice striker for United if he were to sign for them. Anthony Martial has failed to get over his injuries and there is already talk that the club are preparing to listen to offers for him at the end of the campaign.

There is a lesser chance that Muani will start for Liverpool with Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the squad but they could attempt to convince him nonetheless. Muani, who has been described as a ‘real striker‘ by Eurosport, should attract more interest from other clubs before the summer.