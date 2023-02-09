Arsenal plan fresh effort to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are prepared to make a fresh effort to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Serbian star has been on the Premier League radar for a number of years and Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Arsenal are strong contenders to sign him at the end of this season.

The London giants reportedly failed with an approach for the midfielder last summer but they seem willing to make a fresh move to land his signature in the coming months.

With Arsenal on course to return to the Champions League during the 2023/24 campaign, the Italian outlet report that they could make large investments in their squad.

Quality

Arsenal signed Jorginho from Chelsea before the January transfer deadline. The Italian could be seen as a short-term signing, who could leave the club within a year.

Manager Mikel Arteta will want to add more quality in his midfield next season and Milinkovic-Savic would be a fantabulous signing with the way he has performed for Lazio.

Milinkovic-Savic has been an exemplary player for the Italian club since 2015. He has been a regular contributor of goals and assists but has also impressed defensively.

Juventus are one of the clubs that have been regularly linked with the £53 million star but Arsenal could have a clear advantage over them in signing the 27-year-old playmaker.

The Turin giants were recently docked 15 points after being found guilty in the Plusvalenza case and they find themselves 13 points behind the top four in the Italian top-flight.

They seem most certain to miss out on the Champions League and may not even play in Europe. With financial losses set to be incurred, the club are planning for big-money exits.

No high-profile player would want to join a club in turmoil. This should put Arsenal in pole position to land Milinkovic-Savic, who is apparently open to signing for them as well.