Manchester United keen on signing Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong next summer, as per the German out Bild.

Despite the Bundesliga side struggling to showcase their best this campaign, the 22-year-old has been enjoying a productive campaign, scoring five goals and notching up two assists in 19 league appearances.

It was suggested that the Red Devils were looking to sign a new right-back after Erik ten Hag was left unimpressed by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Netherlands international was linked with a move to Old Trafford as a potential replacement for the Englishman to support Diogo Dalot.

However, following the resumption of club football after the World Cup, Wan-Bissaka has been playing regularly and has performed very well amid Dalot’s injury absence. So, it was thought that Ten Hag had changed his stance on signing a new right back.

However, it appears Manchester United are still exploring the possibility of adding depth to their full-back position and are still showing an interest in Frimpong.

Frimpong to Manchester United

According to the report by Bild, having endured a difficult season this term, Leverkusen are eyeing a squad overhaul next summer and are looking to raise funds by selling assets. And Frimpong has been mentioned as one of the players who could be sold at the end of this season.

The report further claims that Manchester United are showing the most serious interest in signing him and are hotly courting the Dutchman at the moment.

The 22-year-old – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, Xavi Alonso’s side are expected to ask a big fee for their star man if they decide to sell the talented defender next summer.

The youngster is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can contribute on both ends of the pitch. So, he would be a very good acquisition for Man Utd if he were to join the club.

However, having already got Dalot and Wan-Bissaka, it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag will opt to make a move for yet another right back next summer.