Arsenal join race to sign Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque

According to Goal Brazil, Arsenal have joined the race to sign Athletic Paranaense starlet Vitor Roque.

The 17-year-old has been dubbed as the ‘next Neymar‘ and he is expected to move to Europe this summer following his 18th birthday.

Goal Brazil report that Barcelona are favourites to sign the youngster but there is also interest from several top clubs from around Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested.

Edu Gaspar, who is the sporting director at Arsenal, has been in contact with the player’s staff to enquire over a possibility of a transfer.

Talent

Roque has already made 50 competitive appearances in his career and he has been superb for Brazil at the Under-20 South American Championship.

The teenager has scored six goals and provided one assist from only seven appearances at the tournament. His stock and reputation is already rising.

Hence, clubs are taking notice of him. Barcelona are well known for signing bright talents from South America, but they face a battle on their hands.

Roque currently has a £53 million buy-out clause in his contract and Barcelona may struggle to sign the player amid their financial issues with La Liga.

This could open up a fresh destination for the talented forward. Arsenal will be hoping to ward off interest from European rivals with Gaspar already in talks.

Roque would be a fantastic long-term acquisition for Arsenal. He has been terrific in his young career and has the ability to play in multiple roles.

He can play as a central striker or on the right wing. These are two positions where Arsenal may look to strengthen in future transfer windows.

Arsenal are moving in the right direction after many years of struggle. The presence of many Brazilian stars in the squad could persuade Roque to join them.