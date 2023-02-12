Manchester United express interest in Paulo Dybala

Manchester United have shown interest in signing AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

Man Utd parted ways with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and signed Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on-loan to bolster their forward line for the second half of the season.

However, Erik ten Hag is keen on bringing in a proven goal scorer in the summer and have been linked with several forwards including Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos and Tammy Abraham in recent months.

A top striker is United’s priority in the summer and are reportedly weighing up whether to move for Kane or Osimhen, however, it appears they’ve identified Dybala as a potential back-up target.

According to a report by CalcioMercato, Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the 29-year-old and he would represent a cheaper option to Kane or Osimhen with his contract set to expire in 2025.

The Argentina international has been in the limelight since moving from Palermo to Juventus in 2015 where he has since became a household name in Serie A.

During his stay in Turin, he played an instrumental role in helping the club win five consecutive Serie A titles and reaching the 2017 Champions League final only lose to record holders Real Madrid.

Dybala spent seven years at Juventus, racked up 293 appearances, scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists in the process before moving to Roma in 2022.

Provide depth

Man Utd’s hopes this season hangs on Marcus Rashford to stay fit in order to score more goals for the club as the likes of Anthony Martial, Antony and Weghorst are struggling to find the back of the net consistently.

According to Sport, there is a clause in Dybala’s contract that would allow him to leave for just £10.7m this summer and this could be shrewd signing for Man Utd if they could lure the South American to Old Trafford.

Last season, he helped the Giallorossi win the UEFA Europa Conference League – their first major European title with a narrow win over Feyenoord.

Dybala has continued his fine form this term, netting 11 goals and registering seven assists in 21 matches across all competitions as Roma lie 4th in the league table, two points behind second-placed Inter Milan.

