Chelsea & Man Utd told to pay £40m to sign Brentford’s David Raya

Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing David Raya but will need to pay at least £40m for the Brentford goalkeeper, according to the Football.London.

Raya has been one of Brentford’s most important players since joining the club from Blackburn in 2019 and he’s been a vital part of their excellent form this season.

The Spain international kept eight clean sheets in his 23 appearances to help the Bees climb up to 8th in the Premier League table – above the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.

However, the 27-year-old has less than 18 months left on his current contract and has rejected two new contract offers from Brentford. The shot stopper has made no secret of his desire to test himself at the highest level, prompting talk of a possible move in the summer.

Every players dream is to play in the European competitions and Raya is no exception having already hinted he could leave to the club in search of Champions League football.

“Every player has goals and wants to improve, he told Spanish outlet AS in January. “Now I am focused on my team and in the summer, we will see what happens. If they want to do business, they will have to do it but there is a long season left and I am only focused on doing it well. In the summer, we will assess my situation.”

The situation has alerted several top English clubs with Football London claiming that Chelsea and Manchester United are both showing a keen interest in Raya while Tottenham are also eyeing him as a possible replacement for Hugo Lloris.

United are reportedly in the market for another goalkeeper with doubts continuing over the long-term future of David De Gea and it appears Raya is on Erik ten Hag’s short-list of targets.

Competition

However, Man Utd could face stiff competition from Chelsea as the big-spending Londoners are also tracking the Brentford star as Graham Potter looks to bring in another goalkeeper in the summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has regained the first team shirt at Stamford Bridge this season so Edouard Mendy is expected to leave in the summer and Raya is seemingly being eyed as a potential replacement.

However, the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea will need to spend big money to get a deal agreed as Brentford boss Thomas Frank suggested over the weekend that it will take an offer of at least £40m to persuade them to cash-in.

Frank is quoted as saying by Football London:

“If he turns it down twice that’s a signal he doesn’t want that. I thought we put two really good offers out there but that’s fine it’s a free world we can’t force anyone. “I hope he will stay forever of course that looks like it could be very difficult with the contract situation he must be at least £40million if not more.”

That sort of money may be a problem for Man Utd as they appear to have tightened the purse strings amid their potential takeover, so Chelsea could be favourites to sign Raya this summer.

Blues owner Todd Boehly has already splashed over £500m since buying the club last year and his big-spending is expected to continue in the summer as Chelsea look to build a side capable of competing for trophies again.

