Chelsea planning fresh attempt to sign Dumfries

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea are planning to make a fresh attempt to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The London giants were regularly linked with the Dutch right-back in the January transfer window but they ended up signing Malo Gusto from Lyon. The Frenchman was sent back to the Ligue 1 side on loan for the rest of the campaign and he will formally join his new teammates during pre-season.

Despite the deal, there is speculation that Chelsea could still sign Dumfries from Inter. As per Tuttomercatoweb, the club are already planning a fresh attempt to sign the 26-year-old. The report says that a bid is expected in the coming months for the defender valued at £35 million.

Unlikely

Dumfries has established himself as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe but he has recently lost his place in the starting line-up at Inter Milan. This provides a big hint that the Serie A giants are looking into the future without him.

The Dutchman would be a fantastic signing for any Premier League club with his strong physique and ability to contribute goals and assists, but it is uncertain whether Chelsea will consider a move after the purchase of Gusto from Lyon last month.

Gusto is a highly-rated youngster, who has a big career ahead of him. Similar to Reece James, he is an aggressive right-back and does not shy away from making challenges. The Frenchman looks a perfect understudy to James at Chelsea.

Hence, we don’t see Chelsea making a fresh approach for Dumfries, but the London giants could spring up a surprise. Dumfries could be signed during the summer if manager Graham Potter does not believe Gusto is ready for Premier League football.

While the chances of that happening are unlikely, nothing can be ruled out with Chelsea, who have spent staggering sums of money since last summer. The huge spending on players is set to continue at the end of the season. They already have a deal in place for Christopher Nkunku.