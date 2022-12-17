Christopher Nkunku to join Chelsea next summer

According to well respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have reached a formal agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Christopher Nkunku next summer.

The London giants agreed personal terms with the Frenchman earlier this season and Romano has now confirmed that the transfer is 100% closed with all documents and contracts signed. He added that the 25-year-old can be considered as a Chelsea player from July 2023.

Huge coup

Nkunku is one of the best performing forwards in world football at the moment. The 25-year-old had an extraordinary 2021/22 season for Leipzig with 35 goals and 20 assists. He has also impressed this campaign with 17 goals and four assists for the Bundesliga outfit.

The Frenchman is currently out for an undefined period with a knee injury sustained with France but Chelsea have still gone ahead to finalise an agreement. In doing so, they have landed a huge coup as the forward has been on the radar of almost every top European club.

Chelsea fans should be delighted with the ambition shown by the new owners. The current season has been far from impressive but the long-term future looks bright. Nkunku should provide a solution to their goal scoring woes, provided he can adapt to the league quickly.

Timo Werner joined the club from Leipzig with a similar reputation two years ago but failed to live up to the hype. He was allowed to rejoin the Saxony-based side last summer and hopefully, Chelsea won’t have such issues with Nkunku over the forthcoming seasons.

Meanwhile, the London giants are expected to strengthen their attack in January as well. Molde youngster David Fofana could be joining very soon while Chelsea are also planning an ambitious move for AC Milan star Rafael Leao, who could be available for £70 million. Graham Potter’s side desperately need reinforcements to close down the eight-point gap to the final Champions League spot in the Premier League.