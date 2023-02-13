Arsenal tipped to return for Moises Caicedo

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Arsenal will return with a fresh move for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer.

The London giants were keen on landing the Ecuadorian star before the winter transfer deadline but Brighton made it clear that they had no plans of selling him.

Arsenal ended up signing Jorginho from Chelsea but O’Rourke believes the club will return for Caicedo as they are looking to strengthen their midfield further.

He told Givemesport: “It’s a position that Arsenal are looking to strengthen in this summer. Mikel Arteta will be scouring the market for a midfielder and I’m sure Caicedo will definitely be high up among his list of targets again.”

World-class potential

Arsenal made an ambitious move for Caicedo in the second half of the January transfer window. They made a maximum bid of £70 million which was rejected by Brighton.

Jorginho was signed as the alternative from London rivals Chelsea, but he could be a short-term signing for the Gunners as he is already 31 and appears to be past his prime.

Caicedo would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal this summer. He is one of the best defensive midfielders despite only making his Premier League debut in April last year.

The 21-year-old has caught the eye with his strong tackling, ability to win regular duels and superb distribution.

Arsenal could get him for £80 million at the end of the season, but there will be competition from Chelsea despite their record signing of Enzo Fernandez on deadline day.

Chelsea’s spending power helped them beat Arsenal in the race to sign Mykhailo Mudryk last month and Mikel Arteta’s side will be hoping to take revenge by landing Caicedo.

Caicedo could be seen as a long-term successor to Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian’s injury concerns have been well documented. He has failed to stay fit over a whole season at Arsenal.