Chelsea eye permanent move for Joao Felix in summer

Chelsea are interested in signing Portugal forward Joao Felix permanently from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window but will need to pay at least £88m, according to Relevo.

The outlet claims the La Liga club had been asking for £124m to part ways with 23-year-old, however, they are ready to sell for a reduced price at the end of the season.

Felix joined the Blues on loan in the January transfer window with Chelsea paying an £9.7m loan fee as well as agreeing to take on his wages for the rest of the season.

He left Spain after it was reported that he had fallen out with Atletico manager Diego Simeone and was determined to leave the club in search of playing time in bid to ignite his stalling career.

After an impressive performance for Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring in five games and making three goal contributions as his nation reached the quarter-finals, Felix felt it was the right time for him to change his environment, hence deciding to move to England.

Felix had a disappointing start to his Chelsea career after he was sent off on his Premier League debut against Fulham, but he has since recovered and delivered an inspired performance in their 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday, netting his first goal for the club.

One for the future

Graham Potter is currently under pressure to turn Chelsea’s fortunes around after splashing £323m last month on eight new players including Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke and Felix.

Prior to joining the Londoners, he had scored four goals and provided three assists in 18 games in all competitions this season for Atletico Madrid. In total, Felix has banged in 34 goals and registered 18 assists in 131 appearances across all competitions, helping them win the 2020/21 La Liga title with Simeone’s side.

According to Relevo, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is eyeing a permanent transfer for Felix and is keen to continue investing in a young and exciting squad and wants to build the team around him.

The Portuguese is said to be enjoying London and the change of scenery from Madrid and if everything goes as planned, he could become a permanent Blue in the summer.

Read more: Liverpool join Chelsea in race to sign £97m star, player names Reds as ‘dream club’ – report