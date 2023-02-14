Man Utd already contemplating signing Sabitzer permanently

Manchester United have already started to contemplate signing Marcel Sabitzer permanently next summer, as per the German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Following Christian Eriksen’s serious ankle injury, the Red Devils decided to make a move for a new midfielder in January and opted to sign Sabitzer on a six-month loan deal from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

The Austrian has made a great start to his life in the Premier League as he has been impressive in recent games amid Casemiro – who is suspended for domestic fixtures after picking up a straight red card against Crystal Palace – and Eriksen’s absence.

Writing on Twitter, Plettenberg has reported that the Man Utd’s hierarchy have grown ‘confident’ about Sabitzer after his solid displays in recent games. And they have been impressed by the midfielder’s physicality and strength.

The journalist further states that the 28-year-old’s future is open and Bayern are ready to cash in on him in the summer. So, United could look to make his loan move permanent at the end of this season.

Sabitzer to Man Utd

Plettenberg said:

“News Sabitzer: The Board of MUFC is totally confident with his performances in the last days. They like his physically strength. His future is still open. Been told again it’s a straight loan. But Bayern is very open to sell him.”

Sabitzer – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current contract. And given Bayern are ready to part ways with the midfielder next summer, it is expected that the Austrian would be available at an affordable price.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly looking to strengthen his squad at the end of this season and midfield is seemingly the area where the Dutch boss is keen on overhauling.

Scott McTominay is linked with a move away from Old Trafford and Fred could also be shown the exit door. He has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and United could look to cash in on the 29-year-old – who has failed to showcase consistency since joining the club back in 2018 – next summer rather than giving him a new long-term contract.

So, United will need to replace McTominay and Fred if they opt to sell both of them at the end of this season. Signing Sabitzer permanently would be a very good decision to bolster the engine room for next term but Manchester United will need more midfield additions to construct a title-winning team.