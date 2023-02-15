Arsenal in talks to sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal have revived their interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims the Gunners have an active interest in signing the South American hitman and are in contact with the player’s agents discussing a possible move at the end of the season.

The North Londoners are currently top of the Premier League table, three points clear of Manchester City ahead of Wednesday night’s huge top of the table clash at the Emirates stadium.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side have stuttered lately after losing to Everton and drawing at home with Brentford. Injuries to some forward players such as Gabriel Jesus, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson have attributed to these poor results.

Arsenal brought in Brighton’s Leandro Trossard last month to bolster their attacking options but the club are still in the market for another forward as they look to compete with the big clubs in the coming seasons.

Eddie Nketiah has done very well since he replaced Jesus in Arteta’s first team, netting four topflight goals since the turn of the year, but it seems the goals have dried up after failing to score or assist his last three games in all competitions.

Arsenal are said to be long-term admirers of Martinez and tried to sign him in 2021. According to Football Insider, the North Londoners have renewed their interest and are ready to try and lure Inter into selling this summer.

Quality signing

The report says Inter Milan are ready to sell Martinez for a fee of at least £70m due to their on-going financial issues behind the scenes and this could open the door for Arsenal to get a deal done.

The Argentina forward has three-years left on his current contract with Inter but Football Insider says the player is keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Martinez has 15 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Inter as they continue to keep their faint hopes of winning the Serie A title alive. Inter lie second in the league table, 15 points behind leaders Napoli after 22 matches played so far.

He featured for Argentina as they won their third World Cup in Qatar by beating France 4-2 on penalties after an entertaining 3-3 draw.

With over 120 goal contributions to his name from 212 outings in all competitions, Martinez could be an excellent signing for Arsenal as he’d give Arteta another top class option in the final third.

