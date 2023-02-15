[Teams] Arsenal vs Man City: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal take on Manchester City in a top of the table clash at the Emirates Stadium tonight in a game that could decide where the title ends up this season.

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a major blow with the news that Thomas Partey has been ruled out of the game with a muscle injury. Jorginho comes in to make his full debut for the Gunners in midfield.

Aaron Ramsdale continues to keep goal for Arsenal while Takehiro Tomiyasu is recalled to start at right-back with Ben White dropping out. Oleksandr Zinchenko starts against his former club at left-back so Kieran Tierney must settle for a place on the bench.

William Saliba once again partners Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal’s back four while Granit Xhaka lines-up in midfield. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners this evening so Fabio Vieira is among the substitutes.

Bukayo Saka will be looking to continue his fine form as he starts on the right flank while Eddie Nketiah once again leads the line up front in the continued absence of Gabriel Jesus. Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left flank so Leandro Trossard is an option from the bench.

As for Man City, Ederson starts between the sticks while Kyle Walker lines-up in defence along with Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake. Rodri also starts once again with Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva starting in midfield for City.

Kevin de Bruyne also gets another run out along with Riyad Mahrez while Jack Grealish keeps his place in the Man City attack. Erling Haaland is passed fit to lead the line up front so Julian Alvarez is on the bench along with Phil Foden.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Jorginho, Odegaard, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Kiwior, Holding, White, Trossard, Vieira, Cozier-Duberry, Nelson.

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Akanji, Foden, Palmer, Lewis