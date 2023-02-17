Tottenham join Arsenal in the race to sign Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison next summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Despite starting the campaign on a higher note this term, Spurs have been struggling to showcase their best in recent weeks and have now dropped down out of the top four, sitting fifth in the table with 39 points from 23 games.

Antonio Conte, who is renowned for his ability to win league titles wherever he has managed over the years, is seemingly keen on strengthening his squad in the summer with the intention of constructing a title-winning team.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has claimed that Tottenham are showing an interest in signing Maddison and he has been on Spurs’ radar for a very long time.

Meanwhile, the journalist states that Conte’s side are plotting a double summer swoop for Leicester stars as along with Maddison, Harvey Barnes is also on the Italian boss’ wish-list. But, the Foxes are keen on keeping hold of their duo beyond this season.

Fight for Maddison

When asked whether Tottenham are eyeing a swoop for Maddison and Barnes, Jones said:

“Yeah, they’ll [Maddison and Barnes] definitely be on the list. They’re players that have been looked at a long time anyway. What will be interesting is to see whether on the back of this turn in form, Leicester can actually convince players to give this project a bit longer for a revival. “If they can have a bounce back season for the rest of the term, and take that into the summer, they’ll try to keep these players if they can.”

However, it has been reported recently that signing Maddison won’t be easy for Tottenham as they are set to face a stern challenge from arch-rivals Arsenal in getting this deal done.

The Gunners are seemingly prioritising bolstering their midfield department next summer and they have been linked with several options in recent times, with the England international emerging as a serious target.

The Leicester star – valued at around £49m by Transfermarkt – has entered the final 18 months of his current contract. The midfielder wants to play European football so he has rejected several contract proposals to sign an extension with Brendan Rodgers’ side. Therefore, it is increasingly likely that he could leave King Power Stadium next summer.

Maddison has already showcased his talent in the Premier League over the years, so he would be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham or Arsenal if either club manages to secure his signature at the end of this season.