Arsenal make contact to sign Man Utd target Fati next summer

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to sign Manchester United target and Barcelona forward Ansu Fati next summer, as per the CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gunners have been enjoying a brilliant campaign and have now established themselves as one of the title contenders this season. So, they are seemingly looking to strengthen their squad following the conclusion of this season in order to continue challenging for top hours over the coming years.

It has widely been suggested that midfield is an area where Mikel Arteta is wanting to strengthen in the summer. But it appears the Gunners boss is also eyeing reinforcements in the forward line, with Fati emerging as a serious target.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has claimed that Arsenal are showing an interest in signing Fati next summer and they have already held talks with the player’s representatives in order to understand whether the forward wants to move away from Camp Nou and play in the Premier League.

But, the journalist claims that Barcelona are hoping to keep the 20-year-old at the club and Arsenal will have to pay a big transfer fee to persuade the Catalans into selling the Spanish international.

Jacobs said:

“At the moment, Barcelona think that his[Fati’s] development is with them. He’s down the list in terms of the order of players that Barcelona would like to sell to bring in income and ultimately to reduce their wage bill, so it’s going to take quite a large number from a Premier League club. “Arsenal have made a little bit of contact on the player’s side to try and see what his desire is and if he’s open to the Premier League.”

However, it has previously been suggested that the Catalan giants are looking to balance their books amid their financial difficulties by selling some of their assets. And Fati is one of the players who they could be sold, due to the fact that he is not Xavi Hernandez’s first-choice option.

It was recently reported that Manchester United are also keen on luring Fati to Old Trafford so Arsenal are likely to encounter a tough challenge from the record Premier League champions in getting this deal done.

The Red Devils are reportedly looking to bolster their attack at the end of this season and they have been linked with several options in recent times, with the 20-year-old also reportedly being on Erik ten Hag’s wishlist.

Fati – valued at around £44m by Transfermarkt – is deemed one of the best young talents in Spanish football. But, he has struggled to showcase his best in recent times after recovering from injury problems. And as a consequence of that, he has lost his place in Barca’s first eleven this season.

However, he is still young and has plenty of time to turn his fortunes around and reach his full potential. So, he would be a very good acquisition for Arsenal or Manchester United if either of them manage to secure the youngster’s signature next summer.