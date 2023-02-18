Man Utd to battle Newcastle for Paulo Dybala

Manchester United are ready battle with Newcastle United for the signing of AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

The news outlet claims both Premier League clubs have expressed interest in acquiring Dybala’s services at the end of the season as they look to strengthen their squads for next season.

As it stands, Man Utd and Newcastle would be able to offer the Argentina international Champions League football next season as they lie 3rd and 4th in the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag is still reshaping his United team to be able to compete with the rest of the big clubs in Europe in the coming seasons and has identified Dybala as a serious transfer target.

Man Utd were in the market last month for a forward to replace legend Cristiano Ronaldo and ended up signing Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on-loan for the second half of the season.

Weghorst has not been impressive so far, making only two goal contributions in nine appearances for the Red Devils – who have Marcus Rashford to thank for his goal scoring exploits this season.

Newcastle, on other hand, want bolster their attacking options and in January they signed Everton forward Anthony Gordon after allowing Chris Wood to make the switch to Nottingham Forest.

Reinforcement

Man Utd have been linked with several forwards including Victor Osimhen, Harry Kane, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos and Tammy Abraham in recent months.

According to Calciomercato, Dybala, who joined Roma last summer after seven years at Juventus, has a £10.5m release clause for foreign clubs that can be activated in the summer, so he’d be a bargain signing for the likes of Man Utd and Newcastle. Roma’s chances of keeping the South American hangs on qualifying for the Champions League next term.

Before moving to Juve, he helped them win five successive Serie A titles, scoring 115 goals and providing 48 assists in 293 appearances, having joined them from Palermo in 2015.

Dybala has been in exceptional form for Roma this term. The Argentina international has banged in 11 goals and registered seven assists in 21 matches in all competitions as Roma lie 4th in the league table, three points behind second-placed Inter Milan.

He played an instrumental role for Roma last term as they won the UEFA Europa Conference League – their first major European title with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the final.

He was part of the Argentina squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by beating France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

