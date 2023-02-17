Todd Boehly speaks with Neymar’s agents over Chelsea move

According to French website Foot Mercato, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has met with the agents of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar ahead of a possible transfer.

Yesterday, it was revealed that Boehly had met with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi on Tuesday to discuss a potential summer deal for Neymar.

It is now claimed by Foot Mercato that Boehly has also been in contact with the Brazilian’s agents with Paris Saint-Germain open to the prospect of him leaving.

According to the source, the French giants are prepared to sell Neymar but there is also a possibility that his contract could be terminated by mutual consent.

Boehly is apparently a big fan of the 31-year-old and appears keen on bringing him to Chelsea.

World-class

Chelsea are currently yearning for a regular goal scorer in the first team squad. Despite the huge January spending, they are struggling to find the back of the net.

The arrival of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig could address the issue next season but Boehly has more ambitious plans. He wants to bring Neymar to Stamford Bridge.

Neymar is already 31 years of age but the Brazilian is still one of the best attackers in world football. He has had a top campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, having stayed fit.

He has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists from just 28 appearances and he would be a fantastic signing for Chelsea if they can convince him to join them this summer.

London would be a lucrative destination for any top player but Chelsea have their work cut out to sign Neymar as they may not be playing Champions League football next season.

If they manage to finalise a deal for the £67 million star, it could lead to several player exits. With Neymar’s huge wages, Chelsea may need to compensate with departures.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling are among Chelsea stars that could be shown the exit door as part of the squad reshuffle.