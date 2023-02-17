Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Thuram

According to Italian website Calciomercato, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram this summer.

The 25-year-old has less than five months remaining on his Gladbach contract and he looks set to leave them on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are trying to sign the Frenchman but they could miss out on the forward to one of the Premier League clubs.

Man United, Tottenham and Newcastle have been mentioned as contenders to sign Thuram.

Free transfer

Thuram has been in good form for Gladbach this season. In his 21 appearances, he has scored 13 goals and registered 4 assists for the German giants.

He has featured as their main striker but the Frenchman also possesses the ability to play on the left flank with his sheer pace, power and dribbling skills.

Thuram is currently free to negotiate terms with foreign clubs but it seems he is prepared to take his time to assess the contract offers on the table.

A Premier League transfer should tempt the 2022 World Cup finalist and he may want the guarantee of regular first-team football wherever he joins.

Hence, he could be hesitant to sign for United or Spurs and Newcastle could end up being the most likely destination for the highly-rated star.

Thuram was also linked with Premier League giants Chelsea at the beginning of January but that route could be closed now after their huge spending.

Graham Potter’s side signed the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix (loan) last month.

They are due to sign Christopher Nkunku from Leipzig this summer and they are also weighing up a shock move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.

Hence, it could be a battle between United, Spurs and Newcastle to sign the £28 million star.