Man Utd in front row to sign Denzel Dumfries

According to Tuttosport (via L’Interista), Arsenal and Manchester United are in the ‘front row’ to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries this summer.

The Dutch international was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in January. Chelsea and United were considered as candidates to sign him but a transfer never materialised before the window slammed shut.

It is now reported by Tuttosport , via L’Interista, that Manchester United are in the ‘front row’ to sign the 26-year-old defender this summer as Chelsea have ended their interest after signing Malo Gusto from Lyon last month.

However, United will still face stiff competition as the report says Arsenal are also leading the race to sign Dumfries so it appears Mikel Arteta has identified the full-back as a summer target.

The Premier League giants will need to dig deep as the report says Inter are eyeing a fee of around £53 million for the Netherlands star, so he certainly won’t come cheap in the summer.

Quality

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have shared the right-back duties for United this season under manager Erik ten Hag. Dalot was the regular starter before the World Cup.

Since the tournament in Qatar, Wan-Bissaka has played regularly amid Dalot’s injury issues. The 25-year-old has managed to win over Ten Hag’s confidence with his performances down the right flank.

Despite the positives, the Man Utd boss could be eyeing a better option for the right-back department this summer as both Dalot and Wan-Bissaka are not attack-minded.

Dalot has made more progressive passes than Wan-Bissaka this season, but neither of them have the same offensive ability as Dumfries, who likes to intimidate defenders.

However, Arsenal are also reportedly in the running to sign the Dutchman. Ben White has been Arteta’s first choice right-back this season with Takehiro Tomiyasu now considered as back-up.

Both players are solid defensively but are perhaps limited going forward, so Arsenal may be eyeing Dunfries to add more attacking threat down their right flank.

The Dutchman is a physically strong full-back, who likes to make overlapping runs. He has played as a wing-back for Inter but has still impressed with his defensive work.

His overall balance between attack and defence would make him an ideal fit for Arsenal or Man Utd, but the duo will hope to lower Inter’s reported £53m asking price.