Liverpool fancied to sign Adrien Rabiot for free

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Liverpool could be favourites to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer.

The France international has had a fine season with Juventus but he appears likely to leave the club when his contract expires on June 30.

Rabiot is said to be eyeing a move to the Premier League this summer, and Gazzetta dello Sport insist that Liverpool are the ones to watch out for.

The 27-year-old is free to speak with foreign clubs over a pre-contract, but it is claimed that he will make a decision at the end of the season.

Experience

Juventus were ready to sell Rabiot to Manchester United last summer but a disagreement over personal terms pulled the plug on the deal.

The Frenchman was struggling for form last season, but he has looked a different player this campaign with several stand-out performances.

In his 25 appearances, Rabiot has registered 6 goals and provided 2 assists. Juventus now want to keep him but he is eyeing a fresh challenge.

Rabiot spoke about his dream of playing in the Premier League at the World Cup and he could well end up signing for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool are likely to overhaul their midfield options this summer. Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could leave when their contracts expire in June.

There are also doubts over Thiago Alcantara amid his regular injury woes and the Merseyside giants could make the shrewd decision of sanctioning his departure too.

Liverpool will want to bring in a marquee midfield signing in the next transfer window, but they could also consider Rabiot. He would be a bargain signing on a free.

The former Paris Saint-Germain is superb with his tackling and intercepting skills, but he has also developed the ability to make goal contributions in the current season.

He would be a fantastic signing for manager Jurgen Klopp for the next few seasons at least. Liverpool may need to fight it out for his signature as there will be more interest.