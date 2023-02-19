Chelsea can’t be ruled out of Neymar race

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea can’t be ruled out of the race to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international has been an extraordinary performer for the Ligue 1 giants but he has recently been offered to several Premier League clubs.

Chelsea are one of them and speaking to Givemesport, Phillips has said that the Blues can’t be ruled out of the race as owner Todd Boehly may want a big-name marquee signing.

He said: “Neymar doesn’t really fit the buying ethos we are seeing of young players, but you cannot rule out Boehly wanting a big-name marquee signing this summer.”

World-class

Boehly was interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United last summer but then-manager Thomas Tuchel blocked a potential move for the Portuguese.

Compared to Ronaldo, Neymar is a world-class star in the peak of his career and it seems Boehly is already making an effort to land his signature at the end of the season.

Boehly recently met with Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi regarding Neymar and contact has also been made with the Brazilian’s representatives.

The £67 million star would be a fabulous signing for the London giants. He is currently having an injury-free season where he has scored 18 goals and assisted another 17.

No one in the current Chelsea squad has come close to that figure. The Blues have been dreadful in the Premier League this season with just 23 goals from 23 matches.

Chelsea should get better when their new players adapt to the Premier League, but Neymar should be a no-brainer signing with his excellent attacking attributes.

It is left to be seen whether Chelsea can afford the transfer fee and his wages. They may have to sacrifice a number of players in the current squad to recoup funds.

Fringe attacking players such as Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be offloaded during the next transfer window.