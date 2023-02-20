Chelsea and Tottenham eye move for Evan Ferguson this summer

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson in the summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

The Premier League rivals are ready to battle each other for Ferguson’s signature at the end of the current campaign as both sides look to strengthen their squad for next season.

The newspaper claims Chelsea boss Graham Potter rates the 18-year-old highly and wants to bring him to Stamford Bridge while Spurs see him as the future replacement for England and the club’s all-time goal-scorer Harry Kane – who has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

Kane has spent 19 years of his life with Tottenham but has less than 18 months left on his contract and it’s believed he is considering moving away from North London in search of trophies.

The 29-year-old is one of the most prolific strikers the Premier League has ever produced, scoring 276 goals and providing 62 assists in 418 appearances for Tottenham as he helped them reach their first-ever Champions League final in 2019.

This season, Kane has bagged 19 goals and registered three assists in 32 appearances for Spurs as they lie 4th in the Premier League table with 42 points after 24 matches played so far.

One for the future

However, if Kane leaves Tottenham in the summer they will need to bring in a long-term replacement and it appears Spurs have identified Ferguson as a target, but they’ll face competition from Chelsea.

The Blues have struggled to score goals all season, despite spending over £500m in the last two transfer windows, and it appears Potter is looking to lure Ferguson to Stamford Bridge to help solve their goal scoring problems.

The 6ft 2inch striker has three goals and two assists in the seven Premier League games this season. He is fast becoming a fan favourite at the Amex stadium as he became Brighton’s youngest scorer in the topflight when he scored against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve.

He joined the Seagulls from Bohemians in Ireland in 2021 and recently penned a new contract until 2026, however, Chelsea and Spurs have identified him as a possible transfer target according to the Sun.

Brighton have several players linked with a move away from the club including Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma following their remarkable form in the Premier League. Ferguson have been added to the list of players likely to leave, but only a tempting offer could force the club into selling in the summer.

