Man Utd could make a summer swoop for PSG ace Mbappe

Manchester United could reportedly make a summer swoop for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After coming through the AS Monaco youth system, the 24-year-old joined Les Parisiens back in 2017 on an initial loan deal before signing for the French giants permanently in the following year for a whooping £160m fee.

The forward has established himself as a talismanic figure at the Parc des Princes over the last few years and he is now deemed one of the best players in the world.

Despite being heavily linked with a move away from PSG, Mbappe signed a mega new deal last summer to prolong his stay at the French giants. But, it has recently been reported that the forward isn’t happy at the club and he wants to leave Christophe Galtier’s side sparking rumours of a potential move to England.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has claimed that although Man Utd won’t be able to broker a deal for the Frenchman at the moment, it will not be ‘impossible’ for the record Premier League champions to sign the forward next summer if they were to be bought by a very rich owner.

Mbappe to Manchester United

Jones said:

“They [Man Utd] are actually in with a small chance of winning the title, so it’s a very intriguing one. At the moment, signing Mbappe is impossible, but if there was a big takeover, then it’s not impossible.”

Mbappe – valued at around £160m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current contract. So, the French giants are in a solid position to demand a huge fee to let their best player leave if they are forced to cash in on him next summer.

Real Madrid were thought to be the forward’s most likely destination before signing the extension with Les Parisiens at the beginning of this season.

And, it has previously been reported that although Real Madrid failed to broker a deal for the 24-year-old last summer, Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain interested in signing the France international and are expected to be in the mix if the player becomes available at the end of this season. So, Man Utd are likely to face a stern challenge from the Spanish giants if they decide to formalise their interest.

Mbappe is one of the world’s best players and would be a great acquisition for Man Utd if they manage to secure his signature over the coming months. However, any possible deal is still miles away from becoming a reality, and a lot has to happen for a deal to materialise.