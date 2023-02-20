Arsenal scouts keeping tabs on Ivan Fresneda

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are regularly monitoring Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The Spanish right-back was regularly linked with the North London giants last month, but he ended up staying with the La Liga outfit beyond the transfer deadline.

This has not ended speculation over his future and speaking to Caught Offside, Romano has revealed that Arsenal continue to have scouts tracking him.

He said: “They are exploring right back options and Ivan Fresneda remains appreciated, they are sending scouts regularly to follow him.”

Potential

Arsenal currently have Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu as their right-back options and the former has been the regular starter in the Premier League games.

If the Gunners move for Fresneda this summer, it could mean that one of the duo could be sold. It could most likely be Tomiyasu, who has become a back-up option this year after an excellent debut campaign in England.

Fresneda is still fairly young in his playing career with just seven La Liga starts this season but he has shown plenty of potential with the defensive side of his game.

The teenager has impressed with his tackles and ability to win duels. His overall passing is more than decent and he has the knack of putting crosses into the box.

At 18 years of age, he has plenty of years ahead of him to develop into a leading right-back. Arsenal could make a fresh move for his signature during the summer.

The big question mark is whether the youngster can be convinced to join them. Fresneda currently sees the Bundesliga as a good step for the next phase of his career.

Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg are monitoring him. One of those clubs could beat Arsenal by assuring him a starting role.

Arsenal have their work cut out to land the highly-rated Spaniard. Valladolid were looking for £13 million to sell him last month and may want the same this summer.