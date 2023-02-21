Man Utd to ‘step up’ efforts to sign Arsenal target Dumfries

Manchester United could reportedly accelerate their efforts to sign Arsenal target and Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries next summer if the Red Devils decide to cash in on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per the transfer journalist Peter O’Rourke.

It was thought during the early stages of this season that Wan-Bissaka had failed to impress new manager Erik ten Hag so the record Premier League champions were open to letting the 25-year-old leave in January.

However, the full-back has been displaying promising performances since the resumption of club football following the conclusion of last year’s Qatar World Cup.

It was believed that Wan-Bissaka had turned his fortune around at Old Trafford and had played his way back into ten Hag’s plans. But, a recent report claimed that despite Wan-Bissaka’s impressive displays in recent weeks, ten Hag is still open to cashing in on the England international this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke said that it is uncertain what the future holds for Wan-Bissaka, but if the 25-year-old were to leave the club next summer then Man Utd ‘would definitely step up their interest in Dumfries’.

The journalist further states that after Man Utd’s resurgence under Ten Hag this season, the Old Trafford outfit have become an appealing destination once again for world-class talents. So, the Netherlands international would be open to joining the United next summer.

O’Rourke said:

“I think Manchester United right now is an attractive option for a lot of players with the job that Erik Ten Hag is doing at Old Trafford. Obviously, Manchester United were linked with right-backs in January but did not bring anybody in, so it’d be interesting to see what happens with Wan-Bissaka. If he was to leave them, I’m sure they would definitely step up their interest in Denzel Dumfries.”

However, it has recently been reported that after Cedric Soares’ departure, Arsenal are also eyeing a move for a new right-back for next season and Dumfries is on Mikel Arteta’s wish-list. So, Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the Gunners in getting any potential deal done.

It was previously reported that Inter are currently in financial difficulties and are willing to sell their assets to balance the books. The Nerazzurri are reportedly ready to cash in on Dumfries and have slapped a £53m price tag on his head.

Therefore, Arsenal and Manchester United will have to spend big to secure the 26-year-old’s signature. It’s going to be interesting to see whether United or Arsenal decide to formalise their interest in signing him but Dumfries would be an excellent addition to either squad.