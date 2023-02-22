Man Utd to make summer swoop for Arsenal target Martinez

Manchester United could reportedly make a summer swoop for Arsenal target and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, as per the transfer journalist Peter O’Rourke.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s untimely departure, the Red Devils opted to sign Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal from Burnley in January to provide depth in the attacking department.

However, despite featuring regularly since joining the club, it has recently been reported that Erik ten Hag’s side are opposed to signing the Netherlands international permanently at the end of this season.

Meanwhile, it has widely been suggested that Man Utd are looking to purchase an established number nine in the summer and have been linked with numerous options in recent times, with Martínez now emerging as a new serious target.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke has claimed that Man Utd will be looking to sign a world-class forward next summer and Martinez would be an apt acquisition to continue their ‘rebuilding process’. So, they could look to purchase the Argentina international for next season.

Battle

O’Rourke said:

“He’s [Lautaro Martinez] a top player, a world-class striker, and I think that’s what Man Utd will be looking for this summer; a regular goalscorer who can help aid Erik ten Hag’s rebuilding process at Old Trafford.”

However, it has previously been reported that Arsenal are also keen on strengthening their front line and are eyeing a move for the Inter ace. So, Ten Hag’s side are expected to face tough competition from the North Londoners in signing the South American forward if they were to formalise their interest.

The 25-year-old still has three and a half years left in his current contract so Inter are in no rush to sell their star man over the coming months. However, it has been suggested that the Nerazzurri are planning to balance their books by cashing in on some of their assets amid their financial difficulties.

Martinez has been mentioned as one of the players who could be shown the exit door at the end of this season and Simone Inzaghi’s side want a fee of around £70m to let him leave.

The Argentinean international has established himself as one of the best players in Serie A since joining the club back in 2018. So, he would be a great signing for Man Utd or Arsenal if either club were able to secure his signature next summer.