Man Utd and Tottenham linked with Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims the Villans are ready to cash-in on the South American this summer as they look to raise funds to help rebuild their squad. Martinez is also keen to leave and play European football, but any deal for the shot-stopper won’t be cheap.

Man Utd and Spurs are both expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper in the summer and the Daily Mail suggests that they could make moves for Martinez at the end of the season.

David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford is up in the air with his contract set to expire in June. It is believed that United are ready to offer the Spain international a new contract but want him to take a pay cut.

De Gea has been instrumental since joining Man United, helping them win the Premier League title in his debut season as well as the Europa League trophy under former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho.

This season, he has led Man Utd to the final of the Carabao Cup where they will face Newcastle United on Saturday as they look to end their long wait for a trophy.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are looking for a long-term replacement for club skipper Hugo Lloris, who has been unconvincing this season. He has conceded 35 goals in 27 appearances for the North Londoners in all competitions and has made several errors.

Competition

If Man Utd and Tottenham formalise any interest in Martinez then they could face stiff competition Chelsea as the report suggests the Blues could also turn their attention to the Argentinean international.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are under no financial pressure to sell Martinez despite making his ambition clear that he wants to win the Champions League, but a huge offer would force the club into selling.

The 30-year-old is valued at around £25m by Transfermarkt, but the newspaper suggests Villa will demand over £35m for his signature – which would make him the third most expensive goalkeeper in history.

Martinez played a key role in helping Argentina win their third World Cup title by beating 2018 champions France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in the final.

He was adjudged goalkeeper of the tournament due to his excellent performances in Qatar, playing every single minute for the South American country. This season, he has racked up 22 appearances for Aston Villa in all competitions.

