Arsenal ready to pay big for Rasmus Højlund

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Arsenal are ready to splash the cash to sign Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund in the summer.

The 20-year-old signed for Atalanta from Sturm Graz last summer and he is already making waves across Europe with his immense pace and finishing ability.

The youngster has managed to score seven goals in 21 games for Atalanta so far this campaign and La Repubblica claim that Arsenal are ready to make a ‘monstrous offer’ for him.

However, the Gunners will face stiff competition as the news outlet says Real Madrid are also ready to make their move. The European giants have been keeping track of his performances this season. They recently had their scouts in attendance during Atalanta’s 2-0 Serie win at Lazio.

Potential

Højlund is a left-footed striker with an aerial dominance similar to Erling Braut Haaland. He has personally admitted that he can run 100 metres within 11 seconds.

The Dane rarely started for Atalanta during the first half of the campaign but manager Gian Piero Gasperini has preferred him over the experienced Duvan Zapata in 2023.

The youngster has proved his worth to Gasperini with six goals in his last 10 appearances and it may not be long before he makes a big-money move away from the club.

He is now realising his full potential with a regular run in the starting line-up and Arsenal will be hoping to prise him away ahead of Madrid in the next transfer window.

As per Calciomercato, he will cost £44 million in the summer and it could be money well spent as the 20-year-old has the potential to become a potent goalscorer in future.

The big question mark for Arsenal is how they can fit the youngster in their squad. Højlund won’t be joining the club unless he has the assurance of regular playing time.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their strikers in the first team while Folarin Balogun will return in the summer after impressing in France this campaign.

A transfer for Højlund would certainly see one of them leaving. Balogun could be sold by the London giants on the back of his brilliant season-long loan at Stade de Reims.