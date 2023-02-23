Chelsea favourites to sign Neymar in £70m deal

According to Football Insider, Chelsea would be favourites to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar if he were to move to the Premier League this summer.

The Brazilian is regarded as one of the world’s best attackers. He has been in sensational form this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 17 assists from just 29 appearances.

Despite this, it has been reported that Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to sell him and Football Insider claim that Chelsea are the front-runners if he moves to England.

As per the report, the French champions could sell the former Barcelona man for £70-80 million.

World-class

Chelsea have had a horrendous Premier League season thus far and they are presently 11 points behind the final Champions League spot with another 15 matches to play.

Their main concern has been the lack of goals. They have netted just 23 times from as many league games and the board will want to address the underlying issue at the end of the season.

Despite the big spending on Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix (loan) last month, the club continue to struggle to find the back of the net under manager Graham Potter.

A summer deal is already in place to sign Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku but this should not hamper their move for Neymar as the former generally plays as the attacking midfielder.

Neymar, on the other hand, likes to operate on the left flank or up front. Despite turning 31, the Brazilian star would be a fantastic acquisition for any major club in European football.

With the huge financial backing from Clearlake Capital Group, Chelsea should be hot on the trail of the world-class star if he decides to consider a new challenge away from Paris.

Mudryk could act as Neymar’s understudy for the next few years at Stamford Bridge before establishing himself as the first-choice on the left wing. He definitely needs more experience under his belt.