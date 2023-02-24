Tottenham eye summer swoop for Man Utd star Dean Henderson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly contemplating a summer swoop for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as per Football.london.

After coming through the United academy, the 25-year-old burst onto the scene during an impressive two-year loan spell with Sheffield United.

Following eye-catching displays with the Blades, the Red Devils’ then-manager, Ole Gunner Solskjaer opted to keep him at the club to challenge David de Gea for the first-team shirt. However, Henderson never managed to displace the Spaniard from the starting eleven and in the end, he went out on loan to Nottingham Forest for regular game time at the beginning of this season.

According to the report by Football.london, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris in the summer and are showing interest in numerous options and Henderson has emerged as a target.

Lloris has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and hasn’t signed a renewal with the north London club yet so it seems the 36-year-old could be on the move at the end of his current deal.

Henderson to Tottenham

The Frenchman has been struggling to showcase his best this season after making a number of errors. So, it seems like the right time for Tottenham to consider life without the World Cup winner, after his 11 years of service.

Henderson would be a very good addition. He can play out from the back, has very good reflexes and can also play the sweeper-keeper role. So he’s a perfect definition of a modern-day shot-stopper.

The on-loan United keeper enjoyed a solid season this term with Forest before getting injured, keeping six clean sheets in 18 Premier League appearances.

Meanwhile, despite the Englishman’s promising display on loan at the City Ground, it doesn’t look like Man Utd consider the 25-year-old as a long-term successor to de Gea. So, it’s likely that they could cash in on him in the summer.

Henderson – valued at around £19m by Transfermarkt – still has two and a half years left in his current contract. The record Premier League champions aren’t expected to sell their academy graduate for a discount fee to a direct rival such as Tottenham so, Spurs may have to spend big if they decide to formalise their interest over the coming months.